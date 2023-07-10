Live 5 WCSC to debut new lifestyle show ‘Palmetto Life’ in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 WCSC will premiere a new one-hour lifestyle show as the station expands its local, community-focused programming this fall.

“Palmetto Life,” which will be hosted by Live 5′s Emilie Zuhowski, will air its first episode at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. It will explore the culture, people, food, things to do, and businesses that make the Lowcountry one of the most desired places to live, work and visit in the country.

“This year we’re celebrating our 70th anniversary, and there is no better time for Charleston’s legacy station to be launching a lifestyle show. I am honored to be leading the initiative in the community I love,” Zuhowski says. “As a reporter and anchor for Live 5 News, I was able to meet people in our community and share the stories that mattered most. There are countless stories in the Lowcountry about people making it a better place, and I couldn’t be more excited we finally have the platform to showcase them.”

Segments will include on-location and in-studio features with restaurants, small businesses, outdoor recreation, distilleries, breweries, musicians, community leaders and organizations.

The “Pop Goes the WEZL” segment will highlight weekly pop culture, upcoming local concerts and who to listen for on Opry Live with WEZL-FM’s Ric Rush.

The community affairs program “Bounce Around Charleston” will make its main channel debut, moving from WCSC 5.2 to a regular segment on “Palmetto Life.”

“Our goal is simple,” WCSC Marketing Director Steven Bevels says. “We want to connect the community to get the most out of where we live. Emilie truly loves the Lowcountry and the people that make it one of the best places in the nation to call home. We’re thrilled to have her lead the Palmetto Life team.”

The hour-long program will air on weekdays in that timeslot, replacing the syndicated series, “Hot Bench.”

The “Palmetto Life” brand will replace “Lowcountry Weekend,” the station’s current lifestyle property.

Live 5 WCSC is South Carolina’s oldest continuously-operating television station and the Lowcountry’s news and weather leader for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.