SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Live 5 WCSC to debut new lifestyle show ‘Palmetto Life’ in September

Live 5 WCSC will premiere a new one-hour lifestyle show as the station expands its local, community-focused programming this fall.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 WCSC will premiere a new one-hour lifestyle show as the station expands its local, community-focused programming this fall.

“Palmetto Life,” which will be hosted by Live 5′s Emilie Zuhowski, will air its first episode at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. It will explore the culture, people, food, things to do, and businesses that make the Lowcountry one of the most desired places to live, work and visit in the country.

“This year we’re celebrating our 70th anniversary, and there is no better time for Charleston’s legacy station to be launching a lifestyle show. I am honored to be leading the initiative in the community I love,” Zuhowski says. “As a reporter and anchor for Live 5 News, I was able to meet people in our community and share the stories that mattered most. There are countless stories in the Lowcountry about people making it a better place, and I couldn’t be more excited we finally have the platform to showcase them.”

Segments will include on-location and in-studio features with restaurants, small businesses, outdoor recreation, distilleries, breweries, musicians, community leaders and organizations.

The “Pop Goes the WEZL” segment will highlight weekly pop culture, upcoming local concerts and who to listen for on Opry Live with WEZL-FM’s Ric Rush.

The community affairs program “Bounce Around Charleston” will make its main channel debut, moving from WCSC 5.2 to a regular segment on “Palmetto Life.”

“Our goal is simple,” WCSC Marketing Director Steven Bevels says. “We want to connect the community to get the most out of where we live. Emilie truly loves the Lowcountry and the people that make it one of the best places in the nation to call home. We’re thrilled to have her lead the Palmetto Life team.”

The hour-long program will air on weekdays in that timeslot, replacing the syndicated series, “Hot Bench.”

The “Palmetto Life” brand will replace “Lowcountry Weekend,” the station’s current lifestyle property.

Live 5 WCSC is South Carolina’s oldest continuously-operating television station and the Lowcountry’s news and weather leader for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in auto-pedestrian...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
WCSC-TV signed on for the first time on June 19, 1953.
Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary
VIDEO: Live 5 WCSC celebrates 70th anniversary
VIDEO: Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor Shelbey Roberts