Police investigating shooting death of man in N. Charleston

North Charleston Police say they found a man dead Sunday afternoon of an apparent gunshot wound in the Glynn Terrace neighborhood.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a cut-through behind Napoleon Drive in the Glenn Terrace neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

When they arrived they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

