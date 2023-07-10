Police investigating shooting death of man in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a cut-through behind Napoleon Drive in the Glenn Terrace neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

When they arrived they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

