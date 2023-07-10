SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

Homeless man found living in underground utility vault
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again
A new form of blackmailing called "Sextortion", or the act of threatening to share nude or...
Sextortion cases rise across the country; child abduction survivor speaks out to raise awareness
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Judge refuses to put hold on order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies