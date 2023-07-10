SC Lottery
Rattler, Hemingway and Kroeger to Represent Gamecocks at SEC Media Days

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, left, looks to pass against Vanderbilt in the first...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, left, looks to pass against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By USC Athletics
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Three University of South Carolina seniors will join head coach Shane Beamer when the Gamecock contingent travels to Nashville on Thursday, July 20, to participate in the annual SEC Media Days.

The trio joining Coach Beamer are quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and punter Kai Kroeger.

Rattler, a 6-1, 218-pound senior from Phoenix, Ariz., was the 2022 Steve Wadiak Team Most Valuable Player after completing 264-of-399 passes (66.2 pct.) for 4,026 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season with the Garnet and Black. Rattler threw for 438 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes in a win over Tennessee and was 25-of-39 for 360 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Clemson. Rattler is ranked in the top-10 in the school’s all-time single-season record book in passing yards (6th), pass attempts (5th), pass completions (2nd), completion percentage (4th), and passing touchdowns (T8th)

Hemingway, a 6-3, 290-pound senior from Conway, S.C., was a Second Team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele and a Third Team All-SEC by ProFootballFocus after logging 33 tackles, eight of which were for loss, in 2022. Hemingway had four sacks, six quarterback hurries and a pass breakup while recovering fumbles in back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. He was one of three players presented with the Outstanding Student-Athlete Award at the team banquet in 2022.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 220-pound senior from Lake Forest, Ill., was a unanimous First Team All-SEC selection at punter in 2022 and was named an All-American by five different outlets his junior season. Kroeger averaged 46.1 yards per punt with a season-long 79-yarder, the fourth longest in FBS in 2022. He had 29 punts pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and had a 53.7-yard average on seven punts in a win at Clemson. He completed all four of his pass attempts, two on fake punts and two on fake field goals, throwing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, logging a passing efficiency rating of 489.7.

The Gamecocks are scheduled for their media circuit to begin at 9 a.m. CDT on July 20. They will be paired with Ole Miss.

