SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond

The report states officers tried several methods to open a gate leading into the neighborhood before jumping the fence and running to the pond.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As police responded to Saturday’s 911 call of a child face down in a Summerville retention pond, an incident report states officers had “difficulties” getting access to the scene.

The report from Summerville Police states officers tried several methods to open a gate leading into the neighborhood before jumping the fence and running to the pond to recover the child’s body.

Summerville Police responded Saturday afternoon just before 5:15 p.m. to the Central Commons neighborhood where the child had been reported. Upon recovery, officers gave the child CPR before authorities took him to the hospital where he later died, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

Brouthers identified the child as 2-year-old Alijah Brown.

Before officers jumped the gate and swam through the pond, the incident report details how they tried to get through using several different methods. However, the code to the gate did not work and the gate did not open from its “vehicle audible system.”

After jumping over and recovering the child’s body, officers began CPR while they were still in the water. Dorchester County EMS soon arrived, and officers were able to get the gate open with the help of some residents, the report states. But officers still had to manually hold the gate open for EMS until they left.

The report goes on to say as officers ran to the pond and started swimming to Brown’s body, they noticed several residents standing on their back patios making no effort to get him out of the water.

Summerville Police have not yet responded to a question regarding how much time they think was spent trying different codes and figuring out a way inside nor whether any arrests have been made.

Summerville Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

Top prosecutors across the state – the attorney general, solicitors and sheriffs – say they...
SC prosecutors call for transparency in how state selects judges
A project created by a committee through Charleston Public Works would build a sidewalk along...
Woodland Shores Rd. community calls for change to reduce safety hazards
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
VIDEO: SC prosecutors call for transparency in how state selects judges