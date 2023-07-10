SC gas prices see 5 cent climb over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw a 5.1 cent increase over the past week bringing the state’s average to $3.14 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state show prices are 1.2 cents lower than a month ago and 99.7 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state on Monday morning was priced at $2.78 while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 71 cents per gallon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

In the Lowcountry, the cheapest gas was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.94 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas was unchanged over the week and remained at $3.50.The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 116.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”

