SC prosecutors call for transparency in how state selects judges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s top prosecutors say they don’t think the way South Carolina picks judges is fair.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson hosted a group of lawmakers to talk about judicial reform on Monday.

In South Carolina, the Judicial Merit Selection Commission decides if a person meets the requirements to be a judge. The attorney general says the commission is primarily made up of elected lawmakers who are also lawyers. The commission then puts forward its top three candidates for a position and the entire legislative body votes on the judge.

The solicitor says with the number of lawyers who are also legislators in South Carolina, this small group holds too much power regarding judges.

“Something has to happen to restore a balance of power between the branches of government to give the public confidence in our judges to give judges some ease and not feeling like they are under pressure from lawyer legislators,” the solicitor says.

The attorney general and solicitor argue that the executive branch, the governor’s office, should be included in judicial selections.

“When you say, well, the only way to change it is to go vote for your vote your legislator out of office. Well, they don’t get to vote for the other 169 legislators only get to vote for their house member in their senator, but everyone gets the point to the governor, which is why I wanted to give the governor an equal seat at the table as the General Assembly when it comes to the selection of judges,” the attorney general says.

The state’s top prosecutors want to see more transparency in the selection process and more accountability. For the Ninth Circuit Solicitor, this means a bill that allows for more diversity on the selection committee, maybe even putting the governor or a governor’s representative on the committee.

“I think that change is coming. There are some good bills in the legislature. I think it’s clear that light tours realize that something’s going to happen. So they want to be a part of that change and be a part of the discussion and have a good healthy debate,” she says.

For the attorney general, this meeting was a call on legislators to begin meaningful talks about reform so that a bi-partisan bill can hit the floor in the next session.

“While I am the attorney general, one of the commitments I did make when I put my hand on that Bible was to try to make government better with the bully pulpit I have been given as attorney general. I’m the chief prosecutor, the Chief Legal Officer for the State of South Carolina. I’m also the chief victims’ advocate. So, I’m thinking of ways that we can better balance the power or fix the power imbalance in South Carolina as it relates to the judiciary, the legislature in the executive branch of government,” he says.

