SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs man killed in auto-pedestrian collision near Moncks Corner
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165k in a trio of casino heists to face jurors
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media