SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden administration plans to cap how much families pay for child care through a government program

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.

Speaking to reporters, Harris went through the details of a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services that follows an executive order on the issue that President Joe Biden signed in April. Families would pay no more than 7% of their income for child care through the program and child care providers would find it easier to be paid on time. The proposal also wants to encourage states to let families apply online for care.

Harris touted the possible savings for families.

“Let’s take a family in Montana making $46,000 a year—they could save about $80 every month, or almost over $1,000 a year,” the vice president said. “That money could go to gas and groceries or to fix a leaky roof.”

The program currently supports 1.5 million children. In 2016, the government established 7% of family income as the standard for affordable child care, but only 14 states follow that guidance in their offerings through the block grant program.

About 80,000 families would pay less for child care because of the cap. The rule would also waive payments for families who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
People look out at the water at Crawford Lake in Milton, Ontario, on Friday, July 7, 2023. A...
Scientists now say a new epoch – the Anthropocene, marked by human impact on Earth – began in 1950s
Fans watch as LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks on from the driving range before the first round...
Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says