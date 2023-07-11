Bond denied for man in 2015 shooting after conviction overturned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has denied bond for a man convicted by a Charleston County jury in a deadly shooting seven years ago but who is now awaiting a new trial after that conviction was overturned.

Kenneth Lamont Robinson Jr. was 15 at the time of the 2015 shooting for which he was charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. Robinson pleaded guilty to the four attempted murder charges and a jury convicted him on the murder charge. But an appeal resulted in the convictions for all five charges being overturned.

The shooting on Mother’s Day of 2015 killed 36-year-old Kedena Brown, a mother of three. Police reports and testimony from the trial indicated the deadly shooting was the result of mistaken identity.

Robinson was initially charged as a juvenile but the solicitor’s office convinced a judge he should be tried as an adult. Robinson went to trial in February of 2018 and a jury found him guilty of the murder charge. The judge sentenced him to 50 years for murder and 10 years each for attempted murder, all of which would be served at the same time.

Since the trial, Robinson’s defense team appealed, arguing some things were done incorrectly the trial. They argued that as a juvenile, Robinson belonged in family court and that the state wrongfully included information about his potential gang affiliation in the trial.

The appeals court decision affirmed that the gravity of murder deserved a public trial in criminal court, but overturned the use of gang affiliation as evidence, calling it prejudicial.

Stephen Futeral is a former Adjunct Professor at the Charleston School of Law and criminal defense lawyer for 30 years. He says prior bad actions that are unrelated to the case at hand must be kept out the courtroom when there’s a different issue on trial.

“It just tends to make the defendant look very bad and in this case, what they attempted to do or what they had done was they had submitted evidence to the court regarding gang-related activities or alleged gang-related activities,” Futeral said. “The lower court felt that it was relevant to the overall set of circumstances that led to this young lady’s killing, but the appellate court took a different view and just basically held under long-standing law that evidence of prior bad acts are only allowed in very, very limited circumstances that to be introduced to a jury.”

The appeal decision calls for a new trial. Robinson is now starting his legal journey from the beginning.

Mark Peper, a criminal defense lawyer in the Lowcounty, says parts of this case are very average and some are less commonly seen.

“It’s not abnormal at all for a convicted inmate to file an appeal of a matter of law, or what we call a post-conviction relief action. It is unusual, however, for the court to overturn it. There are many many hurdles and so for this inmate to receive a new trial essentially means that they’re starting all over,” Peper said.

Starting over means all of Robinson’s charges are now again considered unproven allegations in the eyes of the court. He is again looked at as innocent until proven guilty. Robinson asked for a bond to be let out of jail while he awaits his new trial, but a judge denied it.

“With a new trial being granted, he has the same exact rights as he had the day he was initially arrested many, many years ago,” Peper said. “The first step is a bond hearing. So even though he’s already had a bond hearing, even though he’s already been convicted, because it was overturned and a new trial was granted, he goes all the way back to start.”

Futeral said that judges must consider if the person is a risk to leave the area, or a danger to the community when setting or denying bond.

“Under South Carolina law, in most cases, you have a constitutional right to bail except in cases that involve capital offenses, such as this one, which is charged for murder,” Futeral said.

The victim’s mother spoke to the judge at Tuesday’s bond asking to keep Robinson in jail.

“The only thing that has kept this family together these eight years your hone has been the fact that the perpetrators were brought to justice and put in jail. That’s the only thing,” she told Judge Bentley Price.

She went on to say that Brown’s children are around the same age as Robinson, and to let them all live in the same area scares her and feels unjust.

“I mean we have just gotten to the point where we can sleep at night and to put us through this again is just so horrible, more than anybody could imagine,” she said.

The next steps in Robinson’s case do move forward with the information that during his original trial, a co-defendant admitted to being the shooter. Witnesses have said that Robinson was a passenger in the car during the shooting. Under the “hand of one is the hand of all” principal in South Carolina, Robinson is charged with the one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder as of Tuesday.

“It’s not the most perfect system, but it is the most perfect system in our world,” Peper says. “This is our judicial system with checks and balances, and this is exactly how it’s supposed to work. When somebody who has been convicted through an error of law or through evidence that should not have come in, the remedy is tossed ‚the conviction, and do a do over, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing here. It’s exactly how the system is supposed to work.”

During Tuesday’s bond hearing, the defense and prosecutors indicated that they may make a deal by this fall.

