SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston tops Travel and Leisure’s U.S. cities list for 11th year

The city of Charleston has been ranked as the number one city in the U.S. and was ranked as one of only two U.S. cities among the best in the world.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has been ranked as the number one city in the U.S. and was ranked as one of only two U.S. cities among the best in the world.

The ranking from Travel and Leisure Magazine is the Holy City’s 11th consecutive year at the top.

“Being recognized by such a highly-regarded publication is an absolute honor,” Explore Charleston’s Board Chair and Founder of Bulldog Tours John LaVerne said. “The competition grows each year for these accolades and the associated downstream benefits they generate, particularly in the post-pandemic environment. We do not take for granted that it’s the readers - avid travelers - who determine the winners and that most cities in the country would love to be in our position.”

Explore Charleston says it’s the region’s blend of hospitality, history, culture and creativity that brings tourists to the area.

Explore Charleston officials say the designation is more than just a ranking. They say it helps boost the travel industry and businesses in the region.

“A successful visitor market enhances the quality of life for residents through increased air service, vibrant cultural and entertainment amenities, as well as diverse dining and retail options,” Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill said. “A stronger tax base generated by hospitality and travel reduces the reliance on property taxes paid by local residents and creates revenue that improves the sustainability of our community.”

Charleston landed at 19 on the top 25 cities in the world nestled between Singapore and Lisbon, Portugal. The other U.S. city on the list, Santa Fe, New Mexico, came in at number 21.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at abandoned home
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
VIDEO: Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
VIDEO: Charleston tops U.S. cities list