Charleston tops Travel and Leisure’s U.S. cities list for 11th year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has been ranked as the number one city in the U.S. and was ranked as one of only two U.S. cities among the best in the world.

The ranking from Travel and Leisure Magazine is the Holy City’s 11th consecutive year at the top.

“Being recognized by such a highly-regarded publication is an absolute honor,” Explore Charleston’s Board Chair and Founder of Bulldog Tours John LaVerne said. “The competition grows each year for these accolades and the associated downstream benefits they generate, particularly in the post-pandemic environment. We do not take for granted that it’s the readers - avid travelers - who determine the winners and that most cities in the country would love to be in our position.”

Explore Charleston says it’s the region’s blend of hospitality, history, culture and creativity that brings tourists to the area.

Explore Charleston officials say the designation is more than just a ranking. They say it helps boost the travel industry and businesses in the region.

“A successful visitor market enhances the quality of life for residents through increased air service, vibrant cultural and entertainment amenities, as well as diverse dining and retail options,” Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill said. “A stronger tax base generated by hospitality and travel reduces the reliance on property taxes paid by local residents and creates revenue that improves the sustainability of our community.”

Charleston landed at 19 on the top 25 cities in the world nestled between Singapore and Lisbon, Portugal. The other U.S. city on the list, Santa Fe, New Mexico, came in at number 21.

