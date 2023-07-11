Clemson’s Ingle & Ammons Chosen On Second Day Of MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior catcher and outfielder Cooper Ingle (Asheville, N.C.) and junior lefthander Ryan Ammons (Easley, S.C.) were selected on the second day (rounds 3-10) of the MLB draft on Monday afternoon. Ingle was chosen in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians and Ammons was drafted in the 10th round (No. 298 overall) by the Boston Red Sox.

Ingle was the highest overall draft pick by a Tiger catcher since 2016 and the first Tiger drafted by the Guardians since 2021 (Davis Sharpe). Ammons was the first Tiger drafted by the Red Sox since 2015 (Clate Schmidt).

Ingle was a Third-Team All-ACC catcher and won the team’s Defensive MVP Award in 2023. He hit .328 with six homers, 16 doubles, 34 RBIs, 60 runs, a .461 slugging percentage, .417 on-base percentage and a steal in 62 games. In his three-year Tiger career, he is hitting .329 with 14 homers, 29 doubles, 81 RBIs, 112 runs and two steals in 126 games.

Ammons was a team co-captain and had a 2-0 record, five saves, a 4.05 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 26 strikeouts against eight walks in 20.0 innings pitched over 13 appearances (two starts) in 2023. In his four-year Tiger career, he is 3-2 with 13 saves, a 4.35 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts against 28 walks in 51.2 innings pitched over 47 appearances (two starts).

The third and final day of the 2023 MLB draft is Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

