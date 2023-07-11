Coastal’s Sharkey Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the Seventh Round of the 2023 MLB Draft

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina right-handed pitcher Teddy Sharkey was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round (211th overall pick) of the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft on Monday, July 10.

Sharkey was named to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America second team, the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American second team, and the 2023 Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America third team following his junior season.

Named a finalist for the 2023 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, Sharkey was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team, the All-Sun Belt first team as the relief pitcher, and also earned a spot on the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Championship All-Tournament team.

Tabbed a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week on April 17, Sharkey was the only pitcher to rank in the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in both wins (7) and saves (11) this season.

Going 7-2 with 11 saves on the season, Sharkey posted a 2.90 ERA over 27 appearances out of the bullpen for the Chants last season. He struck out 74 hitters over just 49.2 innings pitched and posted an average of 13.41 strikeouts per nine innings on the year. He allowed just 16 earned runs and held opponents to a .215 batting average on the season.

In SBC play, Sharkey was 5-1 with two saves in 12 appearances and struck out 41 batters compared to just 10 walks over 26.0 innings.

In his three years in Teal, Sharkey posted a record of 11-5 with 13 saves and an ERA of 3.23 over 66 appearances. He also struck out 119 batters over 97.2 innings pitched and help opponents to a .223 batting average overall.

His 13 saves are the eighth-most in CCU’s career record books, while his 66 pitching appearances are tied for 20th all-time.

Sharkey’s career 10.97 strikeouts per nine innings average would rank fourth all-time in CCU history had he pitched at least 100.0 career innings (97.2 innings).

With his selection, Sharkey becomes the 106th Coastal Carolina MLB draft pick and the 86th Chanticleer to be selected in the annual first-year player draft under head coach Gary Gilmore.

With Sharkey’s selection, Coastal has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft for 27 straight seasons dating back to the 1997 MLB Draft.

