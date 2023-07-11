Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Colorado man who died Tuesday, nearly a month after he was struck by a vehicle in North Charleston.

Adam Lee, 38, died a 2:53 a.m. Tuesday at Trident Medical Center from injuries he suffered in the June 15 crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded to the crash at approximately 3:45 a.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Melnick Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

At the time, EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Jacobs said the North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

There has been no word on whether charges will be filed in the crash.

