SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Colorado man who died Tuesday, nearly a month after he was struck by a vehicle in North Charleston.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a Colorado man who died Tuesday, nearly a month after he was struck by a vehicle in North Charleston.

Adam Lee, 38, died a 2:53 a.m. Tuesday at Trident Medical Center from injuries he suffered in the June 15 crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded to the crash at approximately 3:45 a.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Melnick Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

At the time, EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Jacobs said the North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

There has been no word on whether charges will be filed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

VIDEO: Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
For the sixth year, the Charleston region ranked at the top of the Southern Living South's Best...
Charleston tops Travel and Leisure’s U.S. cities list for 11th year
VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at abandoned home