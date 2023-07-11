Cougar’s William Privette drafted in 13th Round of MLB Draft by Rangers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston junior closer William Privette was selected in the 13th round of the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers selected the right-handed pitcher with the 381st pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Privette is an alum of Chapin High School in Chapin, South Carolina. As a junior at CofC, he earned All-CAA First Team honors for the 2023 season.

He made 24 appearances out of the bullpen in the 2023 season, compiling a 2-2 record with a 2.36 ERA and 10 saves. Privette led the CAA in saves (10) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.71).

Privette is second all-time in earned run average (2.15) at the College of Charleston and third all-time in WHIP (0.99).

