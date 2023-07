CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to an abandoned mobile home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Bunker Hill Road off South Santee Road for a structure fire.

The fire was in an abandoned single-wide trailer, firefighters said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

