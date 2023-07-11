SC Lottery
Deputies arrest Andrews man in connection with weekend shooting

Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.
Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Andrews that left the victim seriously wounded.

Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Davis surrendered to authorities Tuesday, Lesley said.

Deputies responded Sunday at 1:15 a.m. to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after the victim of the shooting arrived by private vehicle. The victim told deputies he had been shot on East Main Street in Andrews. The victim was then transferred to a regional hospital for further treatment.

Davis was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

