Deputies arrest Andrews man in connection with weekend shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Andrews that left the victim seriously wounded.

Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Davis surrendered to authorities Tuesday, Lesley said.

Deputies responded Sunday at 1:15 a.m. to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after the victim of the shooting arrived by private vehicle. The victim told deputies he had been shot on East Main Street in Andrews. The victim was then transferred to a regional hospital for further treatment.

Davis was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.