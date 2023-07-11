Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death on Saint Helena Island.

Deputies responded to Club Bridge Road near Seaside Road around 11 p.m. Monday where they found a 66-year-old man in the road with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they are working to track down anyone who may have had contact with the man before his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3233 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.