Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday morning that left one man injured.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Ladson bar early on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the Blue Lizard Bar & Grill on College Park Road where a shooting had been reported.

The first officers on the scene found several Goose Creek Police officers giving first aid to the victim, who had been shot three times, an incident report states.

Officers attempted to speak with the victim’s wife who witnessed the shooting, but described her as “uncooperative” and said she “would not provide her own name,” the report states.

Employees told deputies there were several people involved in the shooting who fled the scene as law enforcement arrived. The report listed the vehicles involved as a silver Mercedes and a 2023 Volvo XC60.

Deputies say Goose Creek Police began a pursuit with the Volvo but lost the vehicle momentarily when it drove through a fence and ditch from I-26 to Blue House Road. The vehicle was located shortly after that on Blue House Road, but no one was in the vehicle.

The victim’s tan 2006 Jeep Commander and one of the bar employees’ silver 2014 Hyndai Veloster were struck by gunfire in the incident.

There has been no word of arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office t 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

