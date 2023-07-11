SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Wrong-way driver on I-26 closes eastbound lanes at Meeting Street, police say

Police responding to a driver traveling the wrong way have eastbound lanes of I-26 closed at...
Police responding to a driver traveling the wrong way have eastbound lanes of I-26 closed at the Meeting Street exit.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responding to a driver traveling the wrong way have eastbound lanes of I-26 closed at the Meeting Street exit.

Charleston Police said the driver initially did not cooperate with officers.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers were eventually able to establish communication with the driver who was detained.

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is being redirected onto the Crosstown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

For the first time in its program’s history, the non-profit Soldiers’ Angels food distribution...
Nonprofit provides food to 200 in Charleston area
VIDEO: Nonprofit provides food to 200 in Charleston area
More than 400 calls to 911 have been made from the A-1 Food Store since 2021, according to...
Leaders continue to ask for change one month after A-1 Food Store shooting
VIDEO: Leaders continue to ask for change one month after A-1 Food Store shooting