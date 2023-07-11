FIRST ALERT: Wrong-way driver on I-26 closes eastbound lanes at Meeting Street, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responding to a driver traveling the wrong way have eastbound lanes of I-26 closed at the Meeting Street exit.

Charleston Police said the driver initially did not cooperate with officers.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers were eventually able to establish communication with the driver who was detained.

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is being redirected onto the Crosstown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.