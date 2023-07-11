SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask for friends.
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - A video on TikTok went viral of an 11-year-old Texas boy going door-to-door looking for friends.

Shayden Walker had no idea that ringing the Ray family’s doorbell would change his life.

The Rays decided to post the door bell camera interaction they had with Shayden on TikTok, and it quickly blew up. At last check the video had nearly 70 million views.

The Ray family also decided to start a GoFundMe for Shayden with a goal of $7,000. It has gone on to raise nearly $40,000.

Shayden said he plans to donate a lot of it to charity, but some of it will allow for him to get some new stuff for the upcoming school year and other things he enjoys.

Shayden’s mother, Krishna Patterson, said this isn’t about the money, but drawing attention to the issues of bullying and teaching people to show kindness to those with all abilities.

Patterson said Shayden has struggled with making and keeping friends, and has attention-deficit hyperactivitydisorder, oppositional defiant disorder and is on the autism spectrum. She said these factors contribute to him being bullied.

“What my life was like before was kids were manipulating me and telling me they would be my friend, but when they would ask me to do something horrible, I don’t feel like they’re actually my friend,” Shayden said.

Before going viral, Shayden’s mother said he didn’t have the confidence to be himself.

“He stims very hard, he flaps his arms, and he makes noises that a lot of people have made fun of him, so he told me, ‘I just deal with the pain of holding it in, so that I don’t get made fun of because of it,’ and that hurt, that broke my heart,” Patterson said.

After the viral video, Shayden said his confidence has “gone through the roof.”

Brennan Ray, who shared the video, said he wants other kids to step up like Shayden did.

“It just takes one person, especially if you’re a popular kid, people look up to you, if you can be the one to stand out and help somebody else, set that trend, make that the trend to be set to not be a bully,” Ray said.

Patterson said she hopes more children will be inspired by Shayden’s story.

“My kid, he’s been hospitalized because the bullying was so bad and he felt so isolated. If you see it just advocate for that person, just be there for that person, do not let that person suffer,” Patterson said.

Shayden said he wants everyone to take this message away from his actions.

“How would you like it if someone were to bully you? How would that make you feel?” he said.

A benefit bike run is being held Sunday at The Handle Bar in Amarillo to advocate for an end to bullying.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides Aretha Franklin will found in her couch is a valid document
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June...
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.
Sheriff says ‘cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated’ after finding dead dog locked in crate
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on...
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules