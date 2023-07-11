SC Lottery
‘I want my dad back home with me’: Conway police officer fights for his life battling rare lung infection

A Conway police officer thought he had just come down with the flu but it turned out to be something more.
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway police officer, who fights for his community daily is now fighting for his life, as he battles a rare infection in his lungs.

Officer Michael Dodd is currently at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. He has a team of over 20 doctors that are trying to understand his sickness.

Dodd thought he had a cold, but after being sent home from medical care, his children later found him on the floor, unable to move.

Dodd has undergone several tests and has been in and out of the hospital for the last month. The cause of his sickness was an unidentified microorganism infecting his lungs, tunneling through his chest cavity.

The bacteria have become resistant to certain antibiotics, causing Dodd to have an allergic reaction to medicine he used to be able to take.

Dodd, the Conway Police Department’s “2022 Officer of the Year” is also a father to two children. His 13-year-old daughter wrote her father a note, begging him to get better.

“I need you to know I really love you. Dad, I need you more than ever. I want my Dad back home with me.” said Dodd’s daughter.

The community could be seen encouraging Dodd online through social media posts and GoFundMe donations. Having this many people support him, feels overwhelming said Dodd.

“There are so many names that I have no idea who they are. I mean, it’s just, it’s just so heartwarming to be laid down in this hospital bed, where some days I can’t even get up, and to look at something like that. I don’t cry much, but I’ve been in some tears lately with how awesome people are.”

Dodd said that MUSC is looking into different procedures to fully remove the infection.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dodd and his family.

