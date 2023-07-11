SC Lottery
Lowcountry doctors, caregivers respond to FDA approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

The FDA approved a new drug on Thursday to treat the early stages of Alzheimer’s in patients.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FDA approved a new drug on Thursday to treat the early stages of Alzheimer’s in patients.

Leqembi, or lecanemab, works to slow the progression of the disease by focusing less on symptoms and more on antibodies.

“We’re giving the body an antibody, part of your immune system,” MUSC Associate Professor Nicholas Milano said. “Which then latches onto a protein called amyloid, which is an abnormal protein which we think causes Alzheimer’s disease.”

Those who suffer from strokes, brain bleeding or other causes of memory loss would not be eligible to take Leqembi.

The drug retails at $26,500 for a yearlong treatment – without insurance.

One caregiver said they hope the new approval will make Leqembi more affordable.

“It is a very expensive drug,” Terry Canipe said. “To allow folks access to that medication, I certainly applaud that.”

Canipe has been a caregiver for his wife, Jan, for the past few years.

Jan is in stage 7 – the most severe level of Alzheimer’s – meaning she is past the limit for eligibility.

“I’m guessing for stage 1, 2, even 3, it’s probably helping those folks because it’s helping to clear the mind and reduce the plaque in the brain,” Canipe said. “To give them a longer life, more memory.”

Canipe said it’s important to be brave, and always speak up if you notice a loved one, or yourself, experiencing memory loss – so it can be caught before it’s too late.

“It is probably the most emotional thing family caregivers can go through. If they can do whatever they can in terms of slowing the progression of that, then I highly recommend people do whatever they can,” Canipe said.

Qualifying patients will receive the drug through IV treatments every other week.

They’ll also be closely monitored by doctors for the first six months due to potential side effects.

MUSC doctors say they hope to make Leqembi available to the public within the next month or so.

If you believe you or a loved one may be eligible for taking Leqembi – you’re encouraged to contact your primary doctor for more information.

