MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly slamming a woman to the ground and assaulting an MUSC Public Safety officer.

Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and battery and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners, according to court records.

The MUSC Department of Public Safety responded early Saturday morning after a patient was said to have become aggressive and broke through the back door of the hospital.

Police searching for him were flagged down by a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man who investigators identified as Drain. The victim told officers he grabbed her by the back of her hair as she was scanning her ID to report to work, then lifted her off her feet and slammed her to the ground on her face.

Surveillance footage showed that at approximately 6:35 a.m., Drain approached a woman as she and her child were standing on the sidewalk near 171 Ashely Avenue, an incident report states. The video showed Drain pick up the child, spin him around, then place him in a car seat, keeping his body between the mother and her child, the report states.

“Drain then splashed a soda on the mother and then repeatedly physically assaulted her, including throwing her to the ground in front of her child,” the report states.

While the victim was on the ground, the video showed Drain grabbing and ripping the cell phone from her hands throwing and smashing it to the concrete and walking away.

MUSC Police spotted Drain and attempted to stop him, but said he became loud, yelled expletives and said he was “not going back,” the report states. When an officer attempted to stop him, they say Drain raised his fists and began to swing at the officer, prompting the officer to use pepper spray. The report states Drain spat on two MUSC officers as they returned him to the facility.

He was placed in restraints for additional medical assessment, the report states.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Saturday morning.

A judge has since set bond at a total of $120,000 for the four charges. As of Tuesday afternoon, Drain remained in custody at the jail.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.