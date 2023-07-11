Nonprofit provides food to 200 in Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in its program’s history, the non-profit Soldiers’ Angels food distribution is expanding beyond veterans.

The nonprofit will also serve active-duty service members, guardsmen and reservists in need of support.

Soldiers’ Angels and its volunteers will distribute food at the Elks Lodge in West Ashley from 10 a.m. - noon.

The national non-profit provides food to 200 Charleston-area Veterans.

Volunteers will pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks.

Each of the 200 pre-registered veteran and military-connected families will receive, on average, 75 pounds of food, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables.

Veterans are not the only ones in need of food support.

Research shows active-duty service members and their families have a higher rate of food insecurity than their civilian counterparts, with 25.8% of Service Members reported as food insecure in 2018, compared to only 9% of civilians.

VA Representative for Soliders’ Angels in Charleston, Mike Geier, says it’s an honor to serve those who have served us.

“And this is just one avenue for them to get some extra food to help them get through those times,” Geier said. “And we’ve been doing it for a number of years here in Charleston, I think for about 20 years throughout the country and other places in the country. And it’s a way for us to help and they’ve, you know, they’ve given so much for us. It’s just a little bit we can give back to them.”

These food distributions happen every month but the nonprofit only allows 200 registrations each time.

Veterans in need can register to receive food support for themselves and their families.

