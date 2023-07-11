Pedestrian dies nearly a month after North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle has died weeks after the incident, North Charleston Police have confirmed.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim, but police spokesman Harve Jacobs said his agency learned of the victim’s death Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash at approximately 3:45 a.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Melnick Drive.

At the time, EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Jacobs said the North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

There has been no word on whether charges will be filed in the crash.

