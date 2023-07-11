Sunshine returns today, oppressive heat later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore overnight helping to push the rain offshore, clear the sky and help to lower the humidity and temperatures. Following a comfortable start for July standards, we expect sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. The rain chance will be very low over the next couple days.

High pressure will build across the Gulf Coast helping to pump in plenty of heat and humidity by the end of the week. The biggest jump in both will occur on Friday with highs expected to hit the mid 90s and the heat index near 110°. The combination of heat and humidity are likely to continue through the weekend with only a few showers and storms to give any hope of a cool down. First Alert Weather Days may be issued soon for the end of the week when heat advisories are likely to be issued for the area.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

