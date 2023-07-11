SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sunshine returns today, oppressive heat later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore overnight helping to push the rain offshore, clear the sky and help to lower the humidity and temperatures. Following a comfortable start for July standards, we expect sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. The rain chance will be very low over the next couple days.

High pressure will build across the Gulf Coast helping to pump in plenty of heat and humidity by the end of the week. The biggest jump in both will occur on Friday with highs expected to hit the mid 90s and the heat index near 110°. The combination of heat and humidity are likely to continue through the weekend with only a few showers and storms to give any hope of a cool down. First Alert Weather Days may be issued soon for the end of the week when heat advisories are likely to be issued for the area.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
SYNCBAK: Your Tuesday forecast - clipped version
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Showers Diminishing Tonight... Drier Tuesday!
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast