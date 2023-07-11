Walterboro family demands answers after dog run over by postal driver

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Ring camera footage from a Walterboro home appears to show a dog being run over by a U.S. Postal Service driver who did not stop or slow down.

The dog, Yogi, survived but awaits surgery that could result in his leg being amputated. If not, a BluePearl Pet Hospital in Summerville says because of his poor quality of life, he might have to be euthanized.

Matthew Breen, an injury attorney at Lowcountry Law, says the family can decide to sue this driver for negligence. He says this situation is definitely something the driver could be charged for, but it depends on what the solicitor wants to bring to the table.

Paula Gouge, Yogi’s owner, says she was shocked when she looked at her Ring doorbell footage. She said they have had the same mail carrier for the last year-and-a-half and would not think the driver would do something like this.

BluePearl Pet Hospital says Yogi suffered from a dislocated hip, broken femur and lower spine and internal damages.

The Gouge family has been in contact with Officer Suzi Reeves with Colleton County Animal Services, who is handling the case. Gouge says Reeves told her they’ve identified the driver and she denied not stopping her vehicle. Reeves says she would have to prove that to the court.

“I don’t trust her as my mail carrier,” Gouge said. “I’m sorry. I mean, we’ve known her, like I said we’ve been here a year and a half, and she’s always done a great job. She knows the dogs. She pets the dogs. The dogs love her. And I was shocked whenever I saw the video, how she plowed him over.”

The Walterboro post office location says the situation is under investigation and they cannot provide a comment.

