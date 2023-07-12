SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Carowinds set to receive new support column for Fury 325 ride Thursday

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.
Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support column went viral.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The new support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster is scheduled to arrive Thursday as part of the effort to repair and reopen the ride, park staff said.

Fury 325 has been closed since a crack in one of the ride’s support columns was discovered at the end of June. State inspectors have since evaluated the rollercoaster, and Carowinds is in the process of removing the existing column, according to a Wednesday update.

On Wednesday, cranes will be assembled to securely hold and position the track element of the coaster while removing the components of the existing column, Carowinds staff said. Once removed, the column will be taken to a secured backstage area of the park.

The new support column is set to arrive Thursday, along with hardware from Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride’s manufacturer, according to the update.

Carowinds' Fury 325 rollercoaster closure
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
No collaboration between states on inspections, Fury 325 shut down at Carowinds due to crack
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster

Once the new column is installed, Carowinds staff will conduct a series of tests to ensure the ride’s safety, according to the statement. After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.

“Subsequently, we will collaborate with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for reopening,” according to Carowinds’ Wednesday update.

Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support column went viral.

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor, it inspected 29 rides there this year, meaning the remaining 30-plus falls on the North Carolina side.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Eastbound lanes on I-26 have reopened after a wrong-way driver caused Charleston police to...
Lanes, exit reopen after police respond to wrong-way driver
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
SC attorney general shares details on capture of fugitive Jeroid Price
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says a two-story structure fire in the 3000 block of...
Crews respond to house fire in Dunes West community
Residents who use the Jedburg Road and Drop Off Drive intersection are raising safety concerns.
What’s Driving You Crazy: Summerville intersection raises safety concerns
VIDEO: What’s Driving You Crazy: Summerville intersection raises safety concerns
Seabrook town leaders met Wednesday to discuss plans for a yacht club.
Plans for yacht club concerns sea island residents
Firefighters were called to the structure fire at 6054 Savannah Highway in Ravenel, St. Paul’s...
Two displaced after Ravenel house fire, officials say