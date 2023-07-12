SC Lottery
Charleston Police to discuss pedestrian safety

The Charleston Police Department and local organizations will come together to address auto-pedestrian collisions on Wednesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department and local organizations will come together to address auto-pedestrian collisions on Wednesday.

The Heads Up campaign is an initiative in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina, CARTA and the College of Charleston and will highlight efforts to enhance pedestrian safety.

Officials say police will provide the statistics on auto-pedestrian collisions and health officials will discuss trends from the past five years.

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Brittlebank Park.

