SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston to give school supplies at First Day Festival

The city of Charleston is kicking off its annual First Day Festival school supply drive on...
The city of Charleston is kicking off its annual First Day Festival school supply drive on August 13.(WYMT)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is hosting its annual school supply drive to get ready for the upcoming First Day Festival.

The First Day Festival is taking place at the Gaillard Center and SC Aquarium on Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., where students can get pre-packed bags of school supplies, a news release states.

Sponsored by the city of Charleston since 2003, the festival is a celebration of education and the start of a new school year. The event is also attended by families, educators and community providers, who share information about resources and support services, city officials say.

They also say that the festival will feature exhibits showcasing entertainment and activities in the city Recreation Department’s Kids Zone, boat rides, free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium and food distribution in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

The event is put together by partnerships with the Charleston County School District, SC Aquarium and Lowcountry Food Bank, financial sponsors TD Bank, United Bank, Nucor Steele, the InterTech Group, Hanysworth, Sinkler, Boyd, and Burr & Forman, and the contributions of exhibitors, volunteers and donors, a news release states.

“The First Day Festival makes the remarkable impact it does because of the unwavering support of our Charleston community,” John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston, said. “Each year, through contributions of supplies, participation from local organizations and more, the festival brings an unparalleled celebration of education that gets local students ready for a strong start to the new school year. We look forward to welcoming students and their families for our 20th annual event next month.”

School supplies can be donated until Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. by going to these locations.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Eastbound lanes on I-26 have reopened after a wrong-way driver caused Charleston police to...
Lanes, exit reopen after police respond to wrong-way driver
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers
North Charleston Police say they have learned a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Carl Carty, 38, is facing charges after a police chase in North Charleston, the North...
Man facing charges after North Charleston Police chase
Deputy Chief Chito Walker was named interim Charleston Police chief by Mayor Tecklenburg...
City of Charleston names interim police chief
Starting July 17, Eastbound lanes on the Wando Bridge will be undergoing single-lane closures,...
Eastbound single-lane closures expected on Wando Bridge next week
Johnathan Alexander Wade is facing 20 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors,...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges