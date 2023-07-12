City of Charleston to give school supplies at First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is hosting its annual school supply drive to get ready for the upcoming First Day Festival.

The First Day Festival is taking place at the Gaillard Center and SC Aquarium on Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., where students can get pre-packed bags of school supplies, a news release states.

Sponsored by the city of Charleston since 2003, the festival is a celebration of education and the start of a new school year. The event is also attended by families, educators and community providers, who share information about resources and support services, city officials say.

They also say that the festival will feature exhibits showcasing entertainment and activities in the city Recreation Department’s Kids Zone, boat rides, free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium and food distribution in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

The event is put together by partnerships with the Charleston County School District, SC Aquarium and Lowcountry Food Bank, financial sponsors TD Bank, United Bank, Nucor Steele, the InterTech Group, Hanysworth, Sinkler, Boyd, and Burr & Forman, and the contributions of exhibitors, volunteers and donors, a news release states.

“The First Day Festival makes the remarkable impact it does because of the unwavering support of our Charleston community,” John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston, said. “Each year, through contributions of supplies, participation from local organizations and more, the festival brings an unparalleled celebration of education that gets local students ready for a strong start to the new school year. We look forward to welcoming students and their families for our 20th annual event next month.”

School supplies can be donated until Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. by going to these locations.

