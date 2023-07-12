SC Lottery
City of Charleston names interim police chief

Deputy Chief Chito Walker was named interim Charleston Police chief by Mayor Tecklenburg Wednesday.(City of Charleston)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston appointed the person who will lead the city’s police department until the conclusion of a national search for a permanent replacement.

Deputy Chief Chito Walker was selected as interim police chief on Wednesday by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“Chief Walker, like our other very fine deputy chiefs, is an outstanding police professional who shares Chief Luther Reynolds’ values and vision, and is ready on day one to provide the strong leadership and clear chain of command our officers need as they continue the work of keeping our city safe,” Tecklenburg said. “I’m confident that our police department is in good hands with Chief Walker at the helm, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our city in this critical role.”

Walker has been with the Charleston Police Department since 2000 working as a patrolman, detective and member of the SWAT team. He was promoted to deputy chief in March 2020. He was serving as Deputy Chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Mayor Tecklenburg for entrusting me with this opportunity, and to the remarkable men and women of the Charleston Police Department for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to keeping our city safe,” Walker said. “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and I’m committed to working hand-in-hand with members of our community to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

Walker assumes the role after the passing of Luther Reynolds who died in May after a battle with cancer.

The city announced in June that they would partner with the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum to conduct the search for the next permanent chief.

