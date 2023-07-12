City of Charleston program to curb underage drinking becomes permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A city of Charleston program to crack down on underage drinking is moving from the pilot stage to the permanent stage.

The city’s partnership with Intellicheck to use ID verification at more than 30 downtown establishments identified approximately 3,400 fake IDs during its six-month test run, city officials said. Those businesses scanned around 100,000 IDs.

“As this pilot program clearly demonstrates, stopping underage drinking makes King Street, and our whole city, safer,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “We look forward to welcoming many more local businesses to the Intellicheck program and continuing to work together to protect our residents and visitors alike.”

Now, the city is opening up the program to all businesses located within the city limits.

The ID verification program is also used by the Charleston Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“As law enforcement officials, our main focus is protecting our communities, and our partnership with Intellicheck has been instrumental to our efforts to combat the use of fake IDs by underage individuals,” Charleston Police Lt. James Byrne said. “As this technology becomes available to businesses citywide, we have a valuable opportunity to prevent the tragedies that often occur due to underage drinking and create a safer environment for all.”

While businesses in the pilot program were able to use the Intellicheck system for free, businesses entering the program will get five licenses for mobile devices for employees to use at a discounted rate.

Patrol Division Cpt. Jason Bruder says the program helps reduce liability on businesses when it comes to fake IDs.

“They’re expected by the law to make sure that the people they’re serving alcohol to are 21 years and older so you know this is part of the business,” Bruder said. “This is part of having that. They already have that expense to some degree. So this is a tool to reduce their liability there.”

Officials say the program protects businesses, residents and visitors.

“I think For the public safety side, to make sure the right people are down in the bars and in the restaurants is important to them as well for their business,” Burder said. “They certainly don’t want to be serving underage kids and risk losing their liquor license or their business license because of that. So I think there are some wins for everybody.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.