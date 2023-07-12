Digital service provider to relocate headquarters to Charleston County, add jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A digital technology service provider announced plans Wednesday to invest $150,000 to move its headquarters into Charleston County, the governor’s office said.

Heirloom Cloud Corporation plans to add 19 jobs to the area when it moves its home base from Delaware, a release states. Founded by two veterans while working for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., Heirloom uses cloud computing to digitally transform outdated media content. Through a private cloud network, cherished photos and videos become accessible, making old memories sharable like new ones.

“We’ve already digitized millions of photos, home movies and other priceless memories. However, Heirloom can grow faster by moving our headquarters to South Carolina,” Heirloom Cloud Corporation Founder Geoff Weber said. “From a larger fulfillment center here, we get to serve many more families who ship us their cherished media for conversion.”

The company plans to add iPhone and Android applications soon, so subscribers can easily consolidate content onto one platform.

“The decision by Heirloom to relocate its headquarters to South Carolina further solidifies our reputation as the best place in the country to do business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We are certain that Charleston will provide the ideal environment for Heirloom to thrive in the years ahead.”

Heirloom will lease two offices at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center at 11 Ewall St. in Mount Pleasant. This location will serve as the company’s hub for receiving nationwide shipments and serving walk-in customers.

Operations are already online. Anyone interested in job opportunities with the company should visit its careers page.

Heirloom will continue using an existing facility in Berkeley County for backend operations, the release states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.