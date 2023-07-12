SC Lottery
Eastbound single-lane closures expected on Wando Bridge next week

Starting July 17, Eastbound lanes on the Wando Bridge will be undergoing single-lane closures,...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Structural Technologies has announced that the Wando Bridge will undergo single lane closures starting July 17.

They say from next Monday until July 21, single closures will be installed on the right lane of the Eastbound Bridge.

They say the bridge maintenance operations will take place in the truck climbing lane.

For the Eastbound Bridge, the lane closures will happen Monday night beginning at 8 p.m., and the truck climbing lane will reopen by 6 a.m. each day, the news release states.

Drivers are asked to notice and comply with reduced speed limits, traffic control signs, traffic cones and barrels while passing through the construction area.

VIDEO: North Charleston Police Department community rollcall cookout