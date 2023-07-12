SC Lottery
Family of victim files lawsuit in deadly 2022 officer-involved crash

Source: North Charleston Police
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just over a year after an officer-involved crash left a 24-year-old woman dead, the family is demanding a jury to find the man behind the wheel of that patrol car guilty.

Raudnesia Waring, 24, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue in North Charleston on July 5, 2022.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. when North Charleston Police Department Officer Jeremy Kraft’s vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger traveling east on Dorchester Road, struck Waring’s 2013 Chevrolet Malibu as she was attempting to turn left from Scarsdale Avenue onto Dorchester Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Dashcam video released by the North Charleston Police Department showing the moments before the crash indicates Kraft’s cruiser was traveling 82 mph at the point of impact.

GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer

The police department confirmed that Kraft was responding to the scene of a shooting at the time of the collision, and Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the officer was driving with lights and sirens.

In the new lawsuit filed Tuesday, Waring’s father, Rodney, said the city, the police department and Kraft were all negligent and reckless in training practices as Kraft failed to follow traffic laws.

Kraft was charged with “driving too fast for conditions” last year and is no longer employed with the police department.

The agency says they can’t comment on pending litigation while the city has yet to respond to a request for comment.

