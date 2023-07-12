SC Lottery
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say

Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery store was intentionally set.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery store was intentionally set.

Chief Josh Woodall says deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office took someone in custody at the scene of the fire.

Woodall says the fire at the Food Lion on Main Street Wednesday morning was intentionally set at the front door of the store.

The fire triggered the store’s sprinkler in the front lobby causing some water damage, Woodall said.

A window at the store was broken but no injuries were reported, Woodall said.

Battalion Chief Charles Evans says the fire was started in a trash can by the entry doors. Crews forced entry through the double doors.

Pine Ridge Fire Department assisted with the response.

