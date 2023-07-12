Firearms detected at SC airports increase over past year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2023 is on pace to surpass last year, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

While TSA officials said the total number of firearms increased by four, from 38 discovered during the first six months of 2022 to 42 during the same time frame in 2023, Charleston International Airport saw a decrease of two from 13 to 11.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport also saw a decrease from 2022. TSA agents discovered five firearms during the first half of 2023 compared to eight last year.

Greenville-Spartanburg International saw the highest increase jumping from 13 firearms discovered in the first half of 2022 to 19 this year. Through six months, GSP has almost reached its total for all of 2022, 21.

Myrtle Beach International nearly doubled the number of firearms discovered in six months going from four in 2022 to seven in 2023. The airport saw 10 firearms discovered during all of 2022.

TSA agents alert local authorities when a firearm is seen on an X-ray. The traveler can face potential criminal citations and civil penalties of up to $15,000.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit.

Florence Regional Airport and Hilton Head Island Airport have not had a firearm discovered this year. Last year, Florence only had one firearm discovery all year while Hilton Head had zero.

Rules and regulations for traveling with firearms can be found on the TSA’s website.

