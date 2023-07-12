SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firearms detected at SC airports increase over past year

The number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2023 is on pace to surpass last...
The number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2023 is on pace to surpass last year, Transportation Security Administration officials said.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2023 is on pace to surpass last year, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

While TSA officials said the total number of firearms increased by four, from 38 discovered during the first six months of 2022 to 42 during the same time frame in 2023, Charleston International Airport saw a decrease of two from 13 to 11.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport also saw a decrease from 2022. TSA agents discovered five firearms during the first half of 2023 compared to eight last year.

Greenville-Spartanburg International saw the highest increase jumping from 13 firearms discovered in the first half of 2022 to 19 this year. Through six months, GSP has almost reached its total for all of 2022, 21.

Myrtle Beach International nearly doubled the number of firearms discovered in six months going from four in 2022 to seven in 2023. The airport saw 10 firearms discovered during all of 2022.

TSA agents alert local authorities when a firearm is seen on an X-ray. The traveler can face potential criminal citations and civil penalties of up to $15,000.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit.

Florence Regional Airport and Hilton Head Island Airport have not had a firearm discovered this year. Last year, Florence only had one firearm discovery all year while Hilton Head had zero.

Rules and regulations for traveling with firearms can be found on the TSA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Eastbound lanes on I-26 have reopened after a wrong-way driver caused Charleston police to...
Lanes, exit reopen after police respond to wrong-way driver
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers
North Charleston Police say they have learned a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
Johnathan Alexander Wade is facing 20 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors,...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges
The city’s partnership with Intellicheck to use ID verification at 30 downtown establishments...
City of Charleston program to curb underage drinking becomes permanent
VIDEO: North Charleston Police Department community rollcall cookout