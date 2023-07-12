SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Heat index to approach 110° later this week!

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday when heat index values could approach 110°.

Another sunny and hot day is on the way today with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index will peak around 100°. Temperatures will turn hotter over the upcoming days with mid to upper 90s for highs beginning on Friday. The humidity will also increase resulting in heat index values between 105-110° each day Friday through at least Sunday. Early indications show that this heat may be prolonged, well into next week. The chance of afternoon storms will increase later this week too with scattered storms possible by Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 97.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97.

