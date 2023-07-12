Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez taken by Orioles on final day of MLB Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez was one of the final names called in the MLB Draft on Tuesday when he was taken with the 601st overall pick in the 20th round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Vasquez, who played 2 years at South Carolina before transferring to North Greenville, was 1 of 14 Division 2 players selected in the 2023 draft.

The Lowcountry native put up some big numbers in his only season at North Greenville hitting .331 with 12 homers and 40 RBI.

Vasquez played sparingly in his 2 seasons with the Gamecocks getting into 7 games his freshman season in 2021 and 25 games as a sophomore in 2022.

One of the best baseball players to come out of Ft. Dorchester, Vasquez was an all-state selection in 2020 and helped lead the Patriots to a region title and a spot in the district championship game in 2019.

