SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez taken by Orioles on final day of MLB Draft

Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez was taken with the 601st overall pick in the MLB Draft by the...
Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez was taken with the 601st overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Orioles on Tuesday(North Greenville Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ft. Dorchester alum Jalen Vasquez was one of the final names called in the MLB Draft on Tuesday when he was taken with the 601st overall pick in the 20th round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Vasquez, who played 2 years at South Carolina before transferring to North Greenville, was 1 of 14 Division 2 players selected in the 2023 draft.

The Lowcountry native put up some big numbers in his only season at North Greenville hitting .331 with 12 homers and 40 RBI.

Vasquez played sparingly in his 2 seasons with the Gamecocks getting into 7 games his freshman season in 2021 and 25 games as a sophomore in 2022.

One of the best baseball players to come out of Ft. Dorchester, Vasquez was an all-state selection in 2020 and helped lead the Patriots to a region title and a spot in the district championship game in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

CofC reliever William Privette was named a consensus All-American on Monday
Cougar’s William Privette drafted in 13th Round of MLB Draft by Rangers
Gamecock Quartet Picked on Day Two of the MLB Draft
Clemson baseball
Clemson’s Ingle & Ammons Chosen On Second Day Of MLB Draft
CCU pitcher Teddy Sharkey
Coastal’s Sharkey Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the Seventh Round of the 2023 MLB Draft