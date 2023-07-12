Fugitive wanted back in prison since Supreme Court ruling captured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court has been captured in New York state, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says.

Jeroid Price, 43, was considered a fugitive after the state’s high court overturned his release from prison back in April. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott labeled Price a fugitive the following day when he had not yet turned himself in as the court ordered.

Price was arrested by agents from the FBI and officers with the New York Police Department who were acting on a tip that came in to South Carolina law enforcement authorities, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said.

Price, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia, had been released in March, 16 years early during his 35-year prison sentence.

Smalls’ father, Carl Smalls Sr., said he had just gotten off the phone with Lott, who told him of Price’s capture.

“Today is a great day,” Smalls said. “We’re feeling good, thankful and grateful to law enforcement.”

Authorities have not released details on the circumstances of Price’s capture or whether anyone will receive the five-digit reward that was being offered for information leading to the capture.

“Upon his return to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined,” Alphin said. “Any issues involving safety will be addressed during this process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

