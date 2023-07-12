Man facing charges after North Charleston Police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a Goose Creek man was arrested after a police-involved chase.

Carl Carty, 38, was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of other controlled substances and failure to stop for blue light, jail records state.

Officers were enroute to Baker Hospital Boulevard Tuesday for a reported assault when they saw Carty speeding away in a vehicle from the apartment complex, an incident report states.

After identifying Carty as the suspect in the assault, an officer attempted to pull him over but was unsuccessful, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that after a police chase started from Azalea Road to I-26 West towards Columbia, the stopped vehicle was then found on Durant Avenue.

Carty was then detained by officers as they searched his vehicle, the report states.

In the car, officers found firearms, gun magazines, LSD and marijuana, according to the incident report.

After officers found that he did not have a concealed weapons permit, Carty was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he was being held.

