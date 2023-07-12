SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing charges after North Charleston Police chase

Carl Carty, 38, is facing charges after a police chase in North Charleston, the North...
Carl Carty, 38, is facing charges after a police chase in North Charleston, the North Charleston Police Department says.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a Goose Creek man was arrested after a police-involved chase.

Carl Carty, 38, was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of other controlled substances and failure to stop for blue light, jail records state.

Officers were enroute to Baker Hospital Boulevard Tuesday for a reported assault when they saw Carty speeding away in a vehicle from the apartment complex, an incident report states.

After identifying Carty as the suspect in the assault, an officer attempted to pull him over but was unsuccessful, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that after a police chase started from Azalea Road to I-26 West towards Columbia, the stopped vehicle was then found on Durant Avenue.

Carty was then detained by officers as they searched his vehicle, the report states.

In the car, officers found firearms, gun magazines, LSD and marijuana, according to the incident report.

After officers found that he did not have a concealed weapons permit, Carty was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he was being held.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Eastbound lanes on I-26 have reopened after a wrong-way driver caused Charleston police to...
Lanes, exit reopen after police respond to wrong-way driver
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers
North Charleston Police say they have learned a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Deputy Chief Chito Walker was named interim Charleston Police chief by Mayor Tecklenburg...
City of Charleston names interim police chief
Starting July 17, Eastbound lanes on the Wando Bridge will be undergoing single-lane closures,...
Eastbound single-lane closures expected on Wando Bridge next week
Johnathan Alexander Wade is facing 20 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors,...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges
The city’s partnership with Intellicheck to use ID verification at 30 downtown establishments...
City of Charleston program to curb underage drinking becomes permanent