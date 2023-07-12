Man released early in SC murder case captured in NY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court has been captured in New York state, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says.

Jeroid Price, 43, was considered a fugitive after the state’s high court overturned his release from prison back in April. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott labeled Price a fugitive the following day when he had not yet turned himself in as the court ordered.

Price was arrested by agents from the FBI and officers with the New York Police Department who were acting on a tip that came in to South Carolina law enforcement authorities, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, the original prosecutor on the case, said the FBI had tips that Price was at an apartment complex in New York.

Authorities captured him at approximately 11 a.m.

Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player, was gunned down in a nightclub shooting in Columbia. (Live 5)

Price, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia, had been released in March, 16 years early during his 35-year prison sentence.

Smalls’ father, Carl Smalls Sr., said he had just gotten off the phone with Lott, who told him of Price’s capture.

“Today is a great day,” Smalls said. “We’re feeling good, thankful and grateful to law enforcement.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement a short time after Price’s capture:

Jeriod Price is no longer a wanted man. No matter how hard you try, no matter your position or connections, you can’t outrun the law. Locating and apprehending Price would not have been possible without our dedicated federal and state law enforcement partners. Price never should have been released, and I hope the victim’s family can rest a little easier tonight knowing he’s back behind bars. Let this be a message to everyone: if you break the law, we’ve got an army coming for you.

The Smalls family said on Tuesday those responsible for the release of their son’s killer have not faced any consequences even though the state Supreme Court ruled the release was improper.

A reward of up to $60,000 was being offered for information leading to Price’s capture, but it was not immediately clear whether the reward would be offered or to whom it might go.

Pascoe said law enforcement believed he had been traveling back and forth between Charlotte, Atlanta and New York, and possibly New Mexico.

There will be no extradition process because Price will be treated like an escaped convict, Pascoe said. He is expected to be returned to South Carolina soon but a specific timetable was not immediately released.

“Upon his return to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined,” Alphin said. “Any issues involving safety will be addressed during this process.”

