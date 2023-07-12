Nonprofit, law enforcement team up to host Narcan training

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit is teaming up with law enforcement on Wednesday to educate the community on overdoses.

Wakeup Carolina and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are putting on Wednesday’s overdose prevention and Narcan administration training.

The training will take place at Mount Pleasant Town Hall at 6 p.m. Community members and caregivers are encouraged to come to learn how to administer Narcan.

At the training, officials will go over the signs and symptoms of overdosing and provide those who attend with statistics from the national, state, and local levels.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will explain and show how to administer Narcan.

They will also open the floor for any questions.

Wakeup Carolina also provides support groups for families that are struggling and individuals who are trying to get sober.

With fentanyl, heroin and opioid overdoses growing, Wakeup Carolina Senior Program Director Tim Maguire says it is necessary for community members to learn this skill to save lives.

“You never know when you’re going to come across an overdose,” Maguire said. “It could be someone in your family, or it could be someone that you just come across when you’re out at bars on King Street or you’re at a traffic light. You never know. And we’re kind of treating it like an epi-pen to where when people have it, and something does come up better safe than sorry.”

The training event is held on the second Wednesday of every month.

To get an accurate count of Narcan cans to give out, officials ask community members to register ahead of time.

For more information and to register click here.

