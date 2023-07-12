SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Patient shoots, kills health care worker in exam room

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic Tuesday in a suburb of Memphis, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

The shooting took place in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said in local reports.

The suspect had reportedly been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting, Lane said, adding that the attack involved only two people and there was no active shooter situation. A man with a gun was found five minutes after the shooting, the police chief said.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

Identities of the health care worker and the suspect were not immediately released.

The shooting was under investigation.

Collierville is located east of Memphis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in...
Coroner IDs man found shot to death in N. Charleston
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after two women were injured and...
2 injured in shooting outside N. Charleston club
Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
A Summerville police operation at area hotels resulted in the arrest of five women accused of...
5 arrested in Summerville prostitution bust

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
Vermont hit by 2nd day of floods as muddy water reaches the tops of parking meters in capital city