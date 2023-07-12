SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say

Seal of the U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.(Department of Defense)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New questions are being raised about the secret investigation into sexual abuse, including rapes, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents viewed by CNN, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct by Coast Guard command and were usually covered up.

The investigation, dubbed “Fouled Anchor” ran from 2014 to 2019 but only reviewed sexual assaults from 1990 to 2006.

Of the dozens of old cases examined, only one person was prosecuted, and the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the military.

A source said the report was centrally controlled like how a classified report would be treated.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.

The controversy will likely be addressed Thursday, when a commandant is set to appear before a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Eastbound lanes on I-26 have reopened after a wrong-way driver caused Charleston police to...
Lanes, exit reopen after police respond to wrong-way driver
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Ladson bar early Sunday...
Deputies investigate Sunday shooting at Ladson bar
Nathaniel Drain, 55, is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and...
MUSC Police arrest man in connection with assaults of women, officers
North Charleston Police say they have learned a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died nearly a month after N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
LIVE: Biden speaks; G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
The number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2023 is on pace to surpass last...
Firearms detected at SC airports increase over past year
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars