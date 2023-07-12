Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a Summerville man is facing 20 charges in connection to sexual exploitation of minors.

Johnathan Alexander Wade, 34, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a news release states.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children organization, which led them to Wade, according to the news release.

It goes on to say that investigators found files of child sexual abuse material in Wade’s possession.

Investigators and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on July 10, the general’s office says.

Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.