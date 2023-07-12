Two displaced after Ravenel house fire, officials say

SC Lottery
By Marissa Lute
Jul. 12, 2023
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in Ravenel Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire at 6054 Savannah Highway in Ravenel, St. Paul’s Fire Chief Truss Johnson said.

Two people were displaced after the fire, and the American Red Cross is helping them, Johnson said.

Crews were able to get the fire out in 10 minutes.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

