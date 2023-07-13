SC Lottery
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex

Summerville Police confirmed one person has been injured in an early-morning shooting
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a shooting early Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at the Waters at Oakbrook Apartments near Old Trolley Road.

Summerville Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital but there was no immediate word on their condition.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are still arriving at the scene.

Police say no one is in custody and no description of a gunman has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

