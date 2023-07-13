SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 students, bus driver hurt in Orangeburg Co. crash

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Bonner Avenue, troopers say.

Five people on the bus, four students and one adult, were all hurt in the crash. The students include one 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds from the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Florence County School District Three said the bus was carrying a Lake City High School football coach and four student-athletes. The district says they were heading to a football camp at the South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Bonner Avenue when it collided with the school bus.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jeroid Price, 43, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Fugitive Jeroid Price captured 78 days after court reversed early release
Summerville Police responded to an incident at the Oakbrook Apartments off Old Trolley Road...
1 wounded in early-morning shooting Summerville apartment complex
Officials with C&B Fire Department say a fire at the front door of a Summerville area grocery...
Fire at Summerville area grocery store intentionally set, firefighters say
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads

Latest News

VIDEO: 4 students, bus driver hurt in Orangeburg Co. crash
Residents who use the Jedburg Road and Drop Off Drive intersection are raising safety concerns.
What’s Driving You Crazy: Summerville intersection raises safety concerns
The crash was reported just past the Ashley Phosphate exit. As of just after 9 a.m., there was...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E near Ashley Phosphate