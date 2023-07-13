4 students, bus driver hurt in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Bonner Avenue, troopers say.

Five people on the bus, four students and one adult, were all hurt in the crash. The students include one 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds from the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

Florence County School District Three said the bus was carrying a Lake City High School football coach and four student-athletes. The district says they were heading to a football camp at the South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Bonner Avenue when it collided with the school bus.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.